Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 208,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.71% of Keysight Technologies worth $343,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total value of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,084,839.07. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,562,722.18. This represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $328.12 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.85 and a 12-month high of $374.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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