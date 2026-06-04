Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 4.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $21,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total value of $594,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,334 shares of company stock worth $10,753,450. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

KEYS stock opened at $351.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.85 and a 12 month high of $370.17. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $331.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

See Also

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