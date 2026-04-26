Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 27,713 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises about 2.3% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.'s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 92.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of KEYS opened at $346.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.73 and a 12-month high of $352.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total value of $594,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,719,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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