Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 77,928 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Keysight Technologies worth $328,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,981,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $278.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.99 and a 1-year high of $389.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 14.00 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $429.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $382.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.10, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 101,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,216,872.10. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,092,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 118,391 shares in the company, valued at $43,109,714.83. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $2,495,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc. develops electronic design, test and measurement equipment and software. Its products include oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, and measurement systems used to design, validate and troubleshoot electronic devices and communications networks. The company serves customers in industries including wireless communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and data center technology. Its offerings also include design and simulation software, technical support, and related services.

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