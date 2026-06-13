Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Buys Shares of 224,550 H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 224,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,565,000. H World Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. owned about 0.07% of H World Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in H World Group by 81.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in H World Group by 889.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in H World Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company's stock.

H World Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.11. The firm's 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $932.62 million for the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 39.73%. Analysts predict that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 542.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. H World Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 114.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H World Group

In related news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $1,612,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HTHT. UBS Group raised shares of H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of H World Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Read Our Latest Report on H World Group

About H World Group

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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