Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Buys Shares of 26,390 Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $411,601,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,413,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $472,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,770,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,934,000 after acquiring an additional 874,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 83.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,908,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,778,000 after acquiring an additional 870,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $109.78 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.22. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $111.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.55. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a negative net margin of 154.88%.The firm had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Asif Ali sold 24,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $2,581,503.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,892.72. This represents a 28.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 523,478 shares in the company, valued at $52,410,617.36. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 272,345 shares of company stock valued at $27,676,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PTGX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist's approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

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