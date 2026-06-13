Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. reduced its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,887 shares of the company's stock after selling 571,706 shares during the quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Mirion Technologies worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 470.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research upgraded Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on MIR

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at $435,163.48. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE MIR opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.98 and a beta of 1.03. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mirion Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mirion Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Mirion Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here