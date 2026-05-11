Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $38.98 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,370 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 8.4% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $38,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,790,809 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $311,157,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,249,995 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $123,358,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,749,794 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $72,506,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,942,255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Apple Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AAPL opened at $293.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.46 and a fifty-two week high of $294.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.58%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,485 shares of company stock worth $24,594,845. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Apple to an "outperform" rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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