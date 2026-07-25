Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 1,938.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,831 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 74,964 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Kilroy Realty worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,265 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Kilroy Realty news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 15,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $597,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,892 shares in the company, valued at $524,978.68. This represents a 53.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Justin William Smart sold 10,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $419,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 519,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,124,245.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,648 shares of company stock worth $1,120,958. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $270.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Kilroy Realty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

Further Reading

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