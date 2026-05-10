Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Holdings Trimmed by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,067 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,107 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $797,233.08. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.3%

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $144.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. Kimberly-Clark's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kimberly-Clark, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kimberly-Clark wasn't on the list.

While Kimberly-Clark currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here