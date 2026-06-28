Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Purchased by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,882 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 2.0% of apricus wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. apricus wealth LLC's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KMB opened at $109.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.79. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $137.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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