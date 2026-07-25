Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317,600 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 466,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of Kimberly-Clark worth $127,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.93.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $797,233.08. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $109.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $137.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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