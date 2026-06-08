Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,212 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,181 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $28,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company's stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,919 shares of the company's stock worth $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 284,655 shares of the company's stock worth $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 87,455 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company's stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on KMB

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NASDAQ:KMB opened at $99.04 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $137.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.04.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

Key Stories Impacting Kimberly-Clark

Here are the key news stories impacting Kimberly-Clark this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer highlighted Kimberly-Clark as an attractive staple stock, saying he likes it partly because of its pending merger with Kenvue, which may have helped boost investor interest in the name. Article

Jim Cramer highlighted Kimberly-Clark as an attractive staple stock, saying he likes it partly because of its pending merger with Kenvue, which may have helped boost investor interest in the name. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on Kimberly-Clark’s recent conference presentation and its upcoming dividend schedule, which can attract income-oriented buyers and support the stock during periods of market volatility. Article

Investors are also focusing on Kimberly-Clark’s recent conference presentation and its upcoming dividend schedule, which can attract income-oriented buyers and support the stock during periods of market volatility. Positive Sentiment: The broader move into consumer staples also appears to be helping, as investors rotate toward more defensive sectors amid sharp weakness in the overall market. Article

The broader move into consumer staples also appears to be helping, as investors rotate toward more defensive sectors amid sharp weakness in the overall market. Neutral Sentiment: Kimberly-Clark’s recent conference appearance and prior earnings update reinforced steady fundamentals, but there was no single new operating headline driving the move. Article

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Further Reading

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