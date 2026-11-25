Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 599.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,195 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 234,991 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $26,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,668,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 595,464 shares of the company's stock worth $65,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,869,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,881,641 shares of the company's stock worth $755,398,000 after buying an additional 219,742 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 186,000 shares of the company's stock worth $18,122,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.68.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 114.93% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a global consumer products company that develops and sells personal care, tissue and hygiene products. Its offerings include diapers and training pants, feminine care and adult incontinence products, facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels and wipes. The company's portfolio includes brands such as Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Depend, Poise and Kotex. Kimberly-Clark also provides products for businesses and institutions, including workplace and professional-use tissue and hygiene products.

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