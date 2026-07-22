Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 164,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Kimco Realty worth $20,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 59.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 111,247 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 639,985 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $558.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on KIM

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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