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Kimelman & Baird LLC Has $63.57 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
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Key Points

  • Kimelman & Baird LLC trimmed its Amazon stake slightly in the fourth quarter, selling 2,048 shares and ending with 275,416 shares valued at about $63.57 million. Amazon remains its third-largest holding and makes up roughly 4.9% of the portfolio.
  • Amazon reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $2.78 topping estimates and revenue of $181.52 billion beating expectations. Revenue rose 16.6% year over year, reinforcing continued business momentum.
  • The stock is drawing bullish analyst and investor attention, with 57 analysts rating it a Buy and a consensus price target of $312.52. At the same time, institutional ownership remains high at 72.2%, while some insider selling has added a modest note of caution.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Amazon.com.

Kimelman & Baird LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,416 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.9% of Kimelman & Baird LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kimelman & Baird LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $63,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $246.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business's 50 day moving average price is $249.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Argus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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