Kimelman & Baird LLC Purchases 8,386 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Kimelman & Baird LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,759 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 6.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $205.10 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.85 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.22. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $203.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,922,461 shares of company stock valued at $387,385,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 price target (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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