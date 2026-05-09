Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Acquired by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,764 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,403 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $2,674,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $1,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,845 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $34,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 12,452,111 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $352,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 869,127 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 99,540 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.20.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,664.70. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 29,598 shares of company stock valued at $966,877 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE KMI opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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