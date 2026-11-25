Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 461.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,446,651 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,121,150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Kinder Morgan worth $224,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 768 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Robinswood Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a "hold" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $48,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,444,280.28. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John Schlosser sold 6,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 158,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,898,248. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 10,850 shares of company stock worth $341,016 in the last ninety days. 12.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc. NYSE: KMI is an energy infrastructure company that transports and stores natural gas, crude oil, refined petroleum products and other energy-related commodities. Its assets include pipelines, terminals and storage facilities serving energy producers, utilities, industrial customers and other markets across the United States and Canada. The company's operations include natural gas transportation and storage, refined-products and crude-oil pipelines, bulk and liquids terminals, and carbon dioxide transportation.

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