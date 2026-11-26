Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,298 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 1,989,106 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $40,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 768 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 72.9% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 112.1% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Robinswood Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Michael Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $48,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 45,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,280.28. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John Schlosser sold 6,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 158,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,248. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 10,850 shares of company stock valued at $341,016 in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE KMI opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company that transports and stores natural gas, crude oil, refined petroleum products and other commodities. Its assets include pipelines, terminals, natural gas gathering and processing facilities, and carbon dioxide infrastructure. The company's operations are organized around natural gas pipelines, products pipelines, terminals and carbon dioxide. Its network serves producers, utilities, refiners and other energy customers, primarily in the United States, with some operations and infrastructure extending into Canada.

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