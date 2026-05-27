King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $147.84 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,799 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 151,305 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Honeywell International worth $147,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of HON stock opened at $231.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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