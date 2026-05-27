King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $167.12 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,173.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782,433 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 1,642,495 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp's holdings in Netflix were worth $167,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Down 1.0%

NFLX stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.74. The company has a market cap of $369.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citic Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. President Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Arete Research upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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