King Wealth Management Group Has $3.56 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

King Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 8,778.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,912 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 37,485 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $369.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. China Renaissance increased their target price on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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