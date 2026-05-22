Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 1,798 Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,798 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,929,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $572.00 to $889.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Argus initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 target price on Sterling Infrastructure and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $668.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $733.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $538.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.50. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.15 and a 52 week high of $893.13.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

See Also

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