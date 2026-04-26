Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Has $29.44 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,853 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 15.9% of Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $208.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company's 50 day moving average is $184.84 and its 200 day moving average is $185.54. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $104.08 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 953,976 shares of company stock valued at $171,173,819. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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