Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $KC is XY Capital Ltd's 7th Largest Position

XY Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC - Free Report) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,946 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 125,671 shares during the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud accounts for approximately 3.6% of XY Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. XY Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,016,945 shares of the company's stock worth $41,535,000 after purchasing an additional 564,907 shares during the last quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at $6,463,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $5,980,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1,114.5% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 518,200 shares of the company's stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 475,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,896,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.99. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.15.

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About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited NASDAQ: KC is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company's core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

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