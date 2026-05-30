Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,144 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $4,470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 821 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $388.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HII

Key Stories Impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alembic Global Advisors raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries, signaling improving expectations for future profitability.

Alembic Global Advisors raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries, signaling improving expectations for future profitability. Positive Sentiment: Melius Research increased its Q3 2026 EPS forecast for HII, adding to the view that earnings may strengthen later in the year.

Melius Research increased its Q3 2026 EPS forecast for HII, adding to the view that earnings may strengthen later in the year. Positive Sentiment: Alembic also lifted its Q4 2026 EPS estimate, reinforcing optimism about the company’s second-half earnings trajectory.

Alembic also lifted its Q4 2026 EPS estimate, reinforcing optimism about the company’s second-half earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: HII presented at Bernstein’s 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, which may have helped keep the company in focus for investors. Article Title

HII presented at Bernstein’s 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, which may have helped keep the company in focus for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Broader defense-sector news around U.S. policy toward Iran and sanctions was also in the mix, but it appears to be a secondary macro factor rather than a direct company-specific driver. Article Title

Broader defense-sector news around U.S. policy toward Iran and sanctions was also in the mix, but it appears to be a secondary macro factor rather than a direct company-specific driver. Negative Sentiment: Despite the analyst optimism, the stock has been under pressure and is trading below its recent moving averages, suggesting investors remain cautious about execution and near-term momentum.

Despite the analyst optimism, the stock has been under pressure and is trading below its recent moving averages, suggesting investors remain cautious about execution and near-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Melius and Alembic both trimmed their Q2 2026 EPS estimates, which points to some near-term softness even as later-period forecasts improved.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total transaction of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,082. The trade was a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $844,774.56. This represents a 46.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $3,714,158. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $308.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.04 and a 52-week high of $460.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $363.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

See Also

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