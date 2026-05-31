Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 693.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,388 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,593,535. The trade was a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,687,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $307,919,306.72. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Argus lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $290.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price target on Dell Technologies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $421.00.

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Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $420.96 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.38 and a fifty-two week high of $429.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $216.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.38.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 324.36% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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