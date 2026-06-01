Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,439 shares of the company's stock after selling 114,016 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dollar General rose alongside Dollar Tree after DLTR beat first-quarter expectations and lifted its profit forecast, boosting sentiment across discount retailers and suggesting resilient demand from lower-income consumers.

Dollar General rose alongside Dollar Tree after DLTR beat first-quarter expectations and lifted its profit forecast, boosting sentiment across discount retailers and suggesting resilient demand from lower-income consumers. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer kept an outperform rating on Dollar General while lowering its price target to $150 from $170, citing potential upside despite cost pressures and cautious consumer spending; the new target still implies meaningful upside from current levels.

Oppenheimer kept an rating on Dollar General while lowering its price target to $150 from $170, citing potential upside despite cost pressures and cautious consumer spending; the new target still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn made several mixed EPS estimate changes for future years, including some upward revisions, but the firm maintained a Sell rating and a $90 target, making the revisions less relevant to near-term trading.

Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn made several mixed EPS estimate changes for future years, including some upward revisions, but the firm maintained a rating and a $90 target, making the revisions less relevant to near-term trading. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching Dollar General’s upcoming Q1 results and guidance, with Oppenheimer suggesting the company could guide conservatively because of cost headwinds and pressure on consumers.

Investors are also watching Dollar General’s upcoming Q1 results and guidance, with Oppenheimer suggesting the company could guide conservatively because of cost headwinds and pressure on consumers. Negative Sentiment: Broader concerns remain around labor practices, workplace safety, and a shareholder vote on a human rights policy, which could add reputational and governance pressure on the stock over time.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $110.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.Dollar General's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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