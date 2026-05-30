Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 577.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,245 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 32,598 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,024,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,381 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $169,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 292.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $210,637,000 after buying an additional 1,644,503 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $142,594,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,982,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $656,387,000 after buying an additional 1,238,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 99,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,617,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $87.33 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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