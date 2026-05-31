Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,221 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,220 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,445 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 31,048 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,080 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 155,842 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,898 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Read Our Latest Report on KLIC

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 59,197 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,700. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,617.72. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.The business had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is 78.85%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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