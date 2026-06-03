Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,140 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $298.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total transaction of $6,473,141.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,622,720. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,143,800. This trade represents a 24.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE LNG opened at $236.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $300.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business's fifty day moving average is $260.04 and its 200 day moving average is $229.64.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($20.90). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 38.95%. Cheniere Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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