Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,787 shares of the company's stock worth $195,730,000 after acquiring an additional 234,105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 705,629 shares of the company's stock worth $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 69,652 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 497,423 shares of the company's stock worth $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 67,784 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Michael Flaskey purchased 14,862 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.26 per share, with a total value of $999,618.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $999,618.12. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE VAC opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock's 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $63.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently -31.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

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