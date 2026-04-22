Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,134 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,301,165 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $9,442,269,000 after acquiring an additional 584,382 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,758,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $960,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,281,986 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $901,146,000 after purchasing an additional 288,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,033,225 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $622,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its stake in Duke Energy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,613,595 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $323,432,000 after purchasing an additional 419,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore reiterated an "in-line" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $125.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a 200 day moving average of $124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $134.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,142.56. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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