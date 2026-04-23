Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 14,659 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 62,011 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $21,338,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $339.29 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $337.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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