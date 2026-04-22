Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 20,370 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,956 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,396,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,357,614.86. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company's fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.31. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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