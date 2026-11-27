Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,277 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 14,538 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.6% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $68,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 7,534 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Teter sold 30,460 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.80, for a total value of $6,786,488.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,687,660 shares in the company, valued at $598,810,648. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $144,122,997.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,336,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,187,310.22. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA News Summary

Investors following NVDA have been watching these news items:

Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA has reportedly told partners to pause server shipments to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia while they address new U.S. export-control requirements. The restrictions could delay or limit sales and add uncertainty about access to customers using regional data centers. Southeast Asia shipment report

NVIDIA has reportedly told partners to pause server shipments to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia while they address new U.S. export-control requirements. The restrictions could delay or limit sales and add uncertainty about access to customers using regional data centers. Negative Sentiment: S&P placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on negative watch, citing governance, board-independence and key-person concerns; a one-notch downgrade is possible within 90 days. The outlook adds a financial-market overhang alongside congressional scrutiny and securities litigation. S&P governance and credit-watch report

S&P placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on negative watch, citing governance, board-independence and key-person concerns; a one-notch downgrade is possible within 90 days. The outlook adds a financial-market overhang alongside congressional scrutiny and securities litigation. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also questioning whether heavy AI infrastructure spending will generate durable returns and whether customers can finance planned buildouts. That broader skepticism has weighed on AI shares even as NVIDIA’s earnings and revenue growth remain strong. NVIDIA performance and valuation article

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $149.30 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $124.50 and a 1 year high of $243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $115.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.74%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report