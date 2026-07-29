Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,666 shares of the company's stock after selling 175,550 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.16% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International worth $42,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company's stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,876 shares of the company's stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company's stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In related news, insider John F. Paolini sold 58,424 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $3,137,953.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,524,611.33. The trade was a 47.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 48,565 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $2,623,481.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,481.30. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,130 shares of company stock worth $5,877,070. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on KNSA shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $57.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Up 25.0%

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 0.07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $226.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Here are the key news stories impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised revenue outlook: Kiniksa increased its 2026 ARCALYST (rilonacept) net product revenue forecast to $980 million-$995 million , well above the roughly $940.1 million analyst consensus. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Recent Portfolio Execution

Kiniksa increased its 2026 ARCALYST (rilonacept) net product revenue forecast to , well above the roughly $940.1 million analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Robust ARCALYST growth: Second-quarter net product revenue reached $243.6 million , approximately 55% higher than a year earlier and about $17.1 million above analyst expectations. The revenue beat is the primary earnings-related catalyst for KNSA. Kiniksa second-quarter earnings report

Second-quarter net product revenue reached , approximately 55% higher than a year earlier and about $17.1 million above analyst expectations. The revenue beat is the primary earnings-related catalyst for KNSA. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline momentum: KPL-387 Phase 2 results showed rapid and sustained reductions in pain and inflammation at the monthly 300 mg dose selected for Phase 3. The pivotal Phase 3 recurrent-pericarditis trial has begun enrolling and dosing patients, providing a potential longer-term growth driver. Kiniksa portfolio execution update

KPL-387 Phase 2 results showed rapid and sustained reductions in pain and inflammation at the monthly 300 mg dose selected for Phase 3. The pivotal Phase 3 recurrent-pericarditis trial has begun enrolling and dosing patients, providing a potential longer-term growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings were solid but largely expected: Quarterly EPS was $0.30, matching the Zacks consensus estimate and increasing from $0.23 a year earlier. Another report characterized GAAP EPS as a $0.01 beat, but the larger positive surprise came from revenue. Kiniksa Q2 earnings

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

Further Reading

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