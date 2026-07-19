Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Buys 5,586 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,501 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $123.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.31.

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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