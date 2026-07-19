Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Has $11.37 Million Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,361 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 1.8% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.'s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 235.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 700.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Progressive from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore set a $240.00 price objective on Progressive in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Progressive from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Progressive from $231.00 to $226.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $235.05.

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Progressive Stock Up 0.9%

Progressive stock opened at $207.73 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $189.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $208.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.50. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.13. Progressive had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Progressive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $1,514,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,877,376.18. This trade represents a 23.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,258,000. This represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,230 shares of company stock worth $3,165,817. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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