Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,012 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 29,934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.42% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $37,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 257.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total value of $6,832,852.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 308,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $93,233,807.68. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $308.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.78 and a fifty-two week high of $512.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $349.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.39.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $392.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $357.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $392.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report).

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