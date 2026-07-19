Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Makes New $8.58 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,490 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18,440.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,307,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $182.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.60 and a 1 year high of $213.80. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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