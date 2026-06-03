Kirby Corporation $KEX Holdings Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX - Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,050 shares of the shipping company's stock after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Kirby were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,003 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,179 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEX. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kirby from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kirby

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,726 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $250,287.26. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,671.73. This trade represents a 16.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christian G. O'neil sold 11,287 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.93, for a total transaction of $1,647,111.91. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,036. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $143.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company's fifty day moving average is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.65. Kirby Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $157.69.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $844.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.57 million. Kirby had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Kirby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-7.280 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America's largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby's fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby's Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

See Also

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