Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Kirby Corporation $KEX Holdings Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Kirby logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirby Corporation by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, ending with 27,050 shares valued at about $2.98 million.
  • Several other hedge funds also increased their Kirby holdings, and institutional investors now own 96.15% of the company’s stock.
  • Wall Street remains mostly positive on KEX: analysts have a Moderate Buy rating overall, while Kirby recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and raised its FY 2026 guidance.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX - Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,050 shares of the shipping company's stock after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Kirby were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,003 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,179 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEX. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kirby from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kirby

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,726 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $250,287.26. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,671.73. This trade represents a 16.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christian G. O'neil sold 11,287 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.93, for a total transaction of $1,647,111.91. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,036. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $143.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company's fifty day moving average is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.65. Kirby Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $157.69.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $844.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.57 million. Kirby had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Kirby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-7.280 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America's largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby's fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby's Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kirby Right Now?

Before you consider Kirby, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kirby wasn't on the list.

While Kirby currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't wait for the SpaceX IPO Cover
Don't wait for the SpaceX IPO

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to wait for SpaceX to go public to invest. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
tc pixel
A new weapon in the war on cancer?
A new weapon in the war on cancer?
From i2i Marketing Group, LLC (Ad)
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
By Ryan Hasson | May 27, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines