Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,252,260 shares of the shipping company's stock after selling 403,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.33% of Kirby worth $295,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at about $733,274,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the second quarter worth about $69,359,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Kirby during the second quarter worth about $62,549,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the second quarter worth about $53,703,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company's stock.

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Kirby Stock Performance

KEX opened at $127.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. Kirby Corporation has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $157.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business's fifty day moving average is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average is $136.86.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.09. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $977.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Kirby's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Corporation will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kirby from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kirby from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kirby from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Kirby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $171.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KEX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kirby news, CEO David Grzebinski sold 18,310 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $2,587,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,295,848.92. This trade represents a 18.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation is a marine transportation and engine services company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Its marine transportation business moves bulk liquid products by tank barge, including petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, chemicals and agricultural products. Kirby operates on U.S. inland waterways and along the coast, serving customers in markets that include the Gulf Coast and other domestic regions. The company traces its history to 1921, when it was established as Kirby Petroleum Company.

Further Reading

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