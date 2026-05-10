Kirby Corporation $KEX Shares Sold by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC lowered its position in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX - Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,476 shares of the shipping company's stock after selling 8,172 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Kirby were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,355 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $49,632,000 after acquiring an additional 114,618 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 182,565 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $18,441,000 after acquiring an additional 110,320 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,565 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 52,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,726 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $250,287.26. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,671.73. This trade represents a 16.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 34,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $4,441,467.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,776,242.05. This trade represents a 25.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,792 shares of company stock valued at $8,814,122. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $142.27 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. Kirby Corporation has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $157.69.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $844.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $832.57 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.51%.Kirby's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Kirby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-7.280 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Kirby from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kirby from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kirby from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $146.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kirby

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America's largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby's fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby's Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

Further Reading

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