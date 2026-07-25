Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Free Report) by 1,757.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,529 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arax Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 118.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 44.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $32.00 price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.43.

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Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

NYSE:KRG opened at $29.29 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The company's 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 34.74%.The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $198.37 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kite Realty Group Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.22%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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