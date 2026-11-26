Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,342 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,012,791 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.58% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $27,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 44.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust's payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, CEO John Kite sold 34,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $890,238.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,629 shares in the company, valued at $506,624.49. This represents a 63.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRG. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KRG

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and develops open-air shopping centers and mixed-use properties. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community centers, many of which are anchored by grocery stores and other essential retailers. The company leases space to retailers and service businesses and works to manage, maintain, and redevelop its properties. Its centers serve communities in Sun Belt markets and other selected regions across the United States.

Further Reading

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