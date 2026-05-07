K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 19,513 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 763.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,070 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Trading Up 0.4%

NFLX stock opened at $88.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $371.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,431,627 shares of company stock worth $135,647,236 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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