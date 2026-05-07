K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 10,819 Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,295,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,649,814,000 after acquiring an additional 649,323 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock worth $1,884,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,383 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,937 shares of the company's stock worth $518,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,338 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,672,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,243 shares of the company's stock worth $459,649,000 after purchasing an additional 555,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.1%

ABNB stock opened at $139.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $147.25. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 20.51%.The firm's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 24,788 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.86, for a total transaction of $3,615,577.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,738,651.20. The trade was a 67.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total value of $7,317,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 170,015 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,092.40. The trade was a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 457,075 shares of company stock worth $60,358,795 over the last three months. 27.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Airbnb from an "underweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial raised Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.00.

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Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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