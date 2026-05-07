K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Cuts Stock Position in Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSCO

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $617,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 14.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 311,502 shares of the company's stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 39,356 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 362.1% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 84,410 shares of the company's stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 66,144 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 11.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,992 shares of the company's stock worth $10,829,000 after buying an additional 40,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In related news, Director Donna James bought 2,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.23 per share, with a total value of $100,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,916,974.31. This represents a 3.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan bought 4,842 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.86 per share, for a total transaction of $222,054.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,571,209.46. The trade was a 16.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSCO. Bank of America raised shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.80.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.18. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $66.89.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.22 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Victoria's Secret & Co. has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria's Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria's Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria's Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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